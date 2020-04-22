CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is requesting heritage tourism nonprofit organizations to apply for emergency operating matching grants of up to $20,000. As a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the economic ramifications, many heritage tourism nonprofit organizations’ sources of income, from event admission and tour group revenue to memberships and donations, have been impacted.
Heritage tourism nonprofits located within one of Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas are eligible to apply for the emergency operating support.
The application and review process has been streamlined to make sure the award process moves quickly.
MHAA has taken a number of steps to help ensure that these organizations can continue to steward the important heritage resources in their charge throughout this crisis and they remain poised to reopen to the public and continue to drive economic development once the crisis has subsided.
Grant applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and the first deadline for applications is May 1. Applicants should consult the COVID-19 MHAA Emergency Grant Guidelines at mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas.shtml.
