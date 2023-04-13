CUMBERLAND — High school science students are heading to compete in the first round of qualifying heats leading up to the 2023 National Conservation Foundation Envirothon.
Students participating in the Maryland Envirothon have been studying the state’s natural resources since the beginning of the school year. They identify and categorize living resources, perform soil surveys, estimate wood yield from trees and solve other complex natural resource issues. The competition includes an environmental issue that changes from year to year. This year’s issue is Adapting to a Changing Climate.
The Allegany County Envirothon is scheduled April 27 at Rocky Gap State Park. Garrett County’s is April 26 at the Hickory Environmental Education Center.
The county team with the highest score advances to the Maryland Envirothon, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Maryland 4-H Environmental Education & Camping Center in Swanton. The winner of the Maryland Envirothon will represent the state at the North American competition in New Brunswick, Canada, where more than 500 teenagers will compete for scholarships and prizes.
