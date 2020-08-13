KEYSER, W.Va. — Highland Arts Unlimited has postponed its fall schedule of performances at the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of West Virginia University Potomac State College.
WVU and the Mineral County Health Department have determined that indoor performances of music must be curtailed to protect the health of the performers and the audience during the COVID-19 pandemic. HAU is hopeful that the regular schedule of performances can resume in the spring.
“Highland Arts has worked with the performers and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History to get three of our scheduled programs postponed until next year. These include the WVU Symphony Orchestra, Chi-Town Transit Authority celebrating the music of Chicago and the Hank Williams Tribute Show,” Charles Whitehill, president of the organization, said.
“We still have plans to have Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Bands as an outdoor concert and Bayfield Brass at the Keyser Presbyterian Church in December 2020 if circumstances allow. We hope to resume our regular schedule in March with storyteller Mike Lockett and with Seldom Scene Bluegrass in April 2021,” he said.
Highland Arts members will be informed of further program changes via email or letter. Anyone can check Facebook or call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465 for updates.
The schedule delay will not affect the ongoing murals program, which is headed into its sixth project.
