KEYSER, W.Va. — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Highland Arts Unlimited is rescheduling the performance by the group The Seldom Scene, the final show of the season, until 2021.
West Virginia University has closed its campuses, making the auditorium at the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College unavailable for the planned April 25 performance.
Current ticket holders and those for the 2020-2021 season will be included in the new performance tentatively planned for April 2021 at Church-McKee.
Highland Arts is working to finalize its upcoming season, which is tentatively planned to include the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Band in August; the WVU Symphony Orchestra and Chi-Town (formerly Chicago Transit Authority) in October; A Hank Williams tribute show in November; and the Bayfield Brass in December. 2021 will kick off with Mike Lockett, a storyteller, in March and Seldom Scene will close out the season.
Highland Arts programs are presented with support from the Mineral County Board of Education.
