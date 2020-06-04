ROMNEY, W.Va. — The third annual Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival is scheduled Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. outside Taggert Hall and on South High Street.
Artists set up the morning of the festival by 9:30 a.m. and take down after 5:30 p.m.
Plans are going forward with having all the expanded festival activities, knowing that accommodations may be necessary to meet health safety guidelines.
In addition to new music performances and puppet shows, three dance and tumbling exhibitions will be offered.
Pollinators is this year’s environmental focus. Charles and Sherryrobin Boland will be in the pollination station with a demonstration beehive and activities.
The Pollinator Totem Sculpture, a centerpiece of the festival, will be created by festival goers with the assistance of artists using colorful glass pieces, broken pottery and china and mosaic pieces.
The sculpture will have a permanent home at the entrance of the Romney Walking Nature Trail to deter vehicle traffic.
A barrel has been placed behind the Hampshire Co-op for donations of bottles, pottery and china.
Help is needed in distributing festival booklets; contact Joanne Snead at 304-298-3039 or joanne_snead@yahoo.com.
The funds raised will help the Hampshire County Arts Council bring events, workshops and scholarships to the area.
Artists interested in setting up should contact Melissa Snell by June 13 at brdwtcher@frontier.com.
