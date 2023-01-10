GRANTSVILLE — The Turnpike Trail in New Germany State Park will be lined with candle luminaries Jan. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. for cross-country ski or hiking opportunities depending on the weather.
Ski rentals will be offered at the Lake House.
On Jan. 15, from 5 to 6 p.m, visitors to the Nature Center can participate in Make and Take Bird Feeders.
At 7 p.m., the movie “Brother Bear” will be shown in the Lake House by a fire with complimentary s’mores.
Hikers will spend an hour searching for evidence of wildlife on the Tracks in the Snow Hike on Jan. 21 beginning at noon at the Lake House.
On Jan. 22, a 2.5-mile Woodpecker Walk will begin at 9 a.m.
Jan. 31 is Take-a-Hike Tuesday with a 4-mile outing planned beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lake House.
A shorter route may be necessary to avoid skier conflicts if trails are snow-covered.
New Germany State Park is also scheduling private ranger-led snowshoe experiences subject to ranger availability and snow conditions.
Snowshoe rental rates apply. Email julia.musselwhite@maryland.gov for more information or to book an experience.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult during all activities.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register for programs.
