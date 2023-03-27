Hiking options offered in park
GRANTSVILLE — A Full Moon Hike is scheduled April 6 at 8:30 p.m. starting from the Lake House at New Germany State Park.
April 11 is Take A Hike Tuesday. A ranger will lead the challenging 4-mile hike at 10 a.m. from the Lake House.
The park will hold a Wine Cap Mushroom Gardening program April 15 at 2 p.m. at the Lake House. Bring gardening gloves and hiking boots.
The Furs, Feathers, and Skulls! hands-on program will take place April 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lake House.
Test your knowledge of local birds and mammals and learn about the unique traits that set them apart.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
