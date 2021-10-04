CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will continue its 33rd main stage season with the comedy “CLUE on Stage,” opening Oct. 7 and playing for three weekends.
Based on the popular Hasbro board game and the 1985 film starring Tim Curry and an all-star cast, the show is a hilarious farce-meet-murder mystery.
The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Led by Wadsworth, the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Col. Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
The show is being directed by Darrell Rushton, whose CT directing credits include “Fool for Love” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
The cast features familiar faces as well as a few debut performances.
Leading the cast as Wadsworth will be New York-based actor Matt Kurzyniec, who has been seen in other CT stage productions. Playing Yvette the maid and making her CT debut will be Rachel Lawhead. Originally from Vienna, Virginia, and now residing in Brooklyn, New York, Lawhead’s credits include Louise (“Always Patsy Cline”), Lavinia (“Titus Andronicus”) and Mrs. Lovett (“Sweeney Todd”).
Playing the six iconic board game characters will be Shawn Cox (Col. Mustard), Bill Dennison (Mr. Green), Nicole Halmos (Mrs. Peacock), Kimberli Rowley (Mrs. White), Ashley Snow (Miss Scarlet) and Gregory Stuart (Professor Plum).
Rowley also serves as the co-artistic director of the theater. Stuart, a professor at Frostburg State University, is making his CT debut.
Also appearing in “CLUE “in a wide variety of diverse supporting roles are Morganne Chu, Marty Jellison and Seth Thompson.
The creative team includes Rhett Wolford (set design), Jennifer Clark (costume design), Joshua Taylor (lighting design), Chris McCabe (music director/accompanist), Trevor McCabe (props master), Hayden Kline (stage manager), Jellison (assistant stage manager) and Ebony Gennes (assistant stage manager).
“CLUE on Stage” is being performed Oct. 7–24 with Thursday through Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the building. The show contains mild language and light inuendo. Parental discretion is encouraged.
“CLUE” is being sponsored by Mary Splain Shrout with assistance from Rocky Gap Casino Resort and Sam and Pam Griffith. For tickets, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-759-4990.
