OAKLAND — Railroad historian Neal Brooks will conduct a class in the renovated 1884 Oakland B&O Railroad Station, “The Railroads of Garrett County: A History,” beginning June 1.
Classes will meet at 4:30 p.m. for the first four Tuesdays in June.
The course includes a section on the B&O during the Civil War under the presidency of John W. Garrett, namesake for Garrett County.
The course will consider social and business aspects of the B&O and Western Maryland railroads and smaller coal/logging railroads that have disappeared.
The class is offered through Continuing Education at Garrett College.
To register, call Brooks at 443-834-4602.
