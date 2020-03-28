CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland mayor and City Council have approved a temporary suspension of the 45-day requirement in which the Cumberland Historic Preservation Commission must act upon a completed certificate of appropriateness application.
The commission has scheduled its next meeting for May 13 pending the status of the coronavirus health emergency. All certificates of appropriateness requiring review will be deferred to that meeting. Staff will continue to review applications for a certificates for projects that involve only in- kind replacement during this period.
The temporary suspension is effective for a period of 30 days after the state of emergency has been terminated.
More information about the commission’s review process, guidelines and incentive programs can be found at http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/297/Historic-Preservation-Commission.
For additional information, contact Kathy McKenney, community development programs manager, at 301-759-6431 or kathy.mckenney@cumberlandmd.gov.
