CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Historical Trust will present an in-person workshop and four virtual sessions to inform participants about $600,000 in available funding for historic preservation grants.
Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3GjBYMj. The virtual sessions will be offered Jan. 17 and Feb. 9 and 22. An in-person workshop will be held Jan. 5 in LaVale.
MHT will discuss the eligibility of applicant organizations, properties and projects; easement requirements; documentation required for the application; and selection criteria.
The program promotes the preservation of historic properties listed on, or eligible for listing on, the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as a contributing structure within a district. Grants of up to $100,000 are available for acquisition, restoration and rehabilitation projects of eligible properties. Predevelopment costs can be funded for certain applicants.
Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local governments, business entities and individuals. Project selection will be based on the property’s relative historical or cultural significance, urgency or need of the project and a public benefit component that meets the mission and goals of MHT as indicated in the grant guidelines. Grant projects selected for funding will be announced in the summer.
Applications for grant funding can be submitted starting Feb. 1 at mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml. The deadline for applying is March 15.
Guidelines, eligibility information and a sample grant application are available at mht.maryland.gov/grants_capital.shtml.
Previously recorded webinars relevant to the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program are available at bit.ly/3HzksSc.
For more information, contact Barbara Fisher, capital grant administrator, at barbara.fisher@maryland.gov.
