CUMBERLAND — In support of Allegany County Tourism’s Museum Week promotion, the Alllegany County Historical Society will be open for tours of the Gordon-Roberts House at 218 Washington St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 19.
The daily tours include a white glove display of the Mamie Spear Muncaster photo collection, acquired by the society at a Virginia sale in 2018.
The photo collection chronicles the life of two prominent Cumberland families between 1889 and the 1960s, through the lens of Muncaster (born in 1874) and her daughter Margery Muncaster (born 1910). Hundreds of informal and formal portrait images are being curated by the society for future display and interpretation.
This is the first public presentation of the photos.
“We are very excited to show these photos to the community for the first time and very grateful for dedicated work of our staff and volunteers to organize them for presentation,“ ACHS Vice President Debbie Grimm said.
On June 18, Oxbow Cultural Resources principal Suzanne Smith, ACHS President Dave Williams and ACHS staff member Eve Hutcherson will be available at Gordon Roberts to interpret the photos for visitors.
On June 19, Hutcherson will present her research project on the life and family of matriarch Priscilla McKaig as chronicled in McKaig’s Civil War Journals at 3 p.m.
The presentation was delivered by Hutcherson in 2021 prior to beginning her academic year at William and Mary and is being repeated by popular demand. Printed copies of the McKaig journal will be available for sale at the event.
More information can be found at www.alleganycountyhistory.org, by calling 301-777-8678 or at nfo@alleganycountyhistory.org.
