CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Museum was recently awarded a Maryland Humanities Voices and Votes Electoral Support Grant to be used to present a traveling Smithsonian display scheduled for April 19-May 19.
The rotating exhibit is based on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History democracy display and features historical photos, educational and archival video and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.
As a prelude to the exhibit, community artifacts scanning events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frostburg State University’s Lewis J. Ort Library on Feb. 19 and at the Allegany Museum on Feb. 20. Area documents, photos, banners and signage pertaining to protests will be scanned for use in this and/or future exhibits and displays.
Allegany College of Maryland will hold a scanning event focused primarily on the women’s suffrage movement March 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Documents, photos and articles related to the history of voting and women’s suffrage and civil rights in Allegany County and the surrounding area will be scanned in the ACM Library.
Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by Congress.
The Allegany Museum is located at 3 Pershing St.
