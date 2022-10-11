OAKLAND — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet Oct. 19 at Ace’s Run Restaurant & Pub, Deep Creek Lake. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner orders by 5:30 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m.
Amoretta “Amie” Hoeber will present a program on “An Analysis of the Ukraine War.” She is president of AMH Consulting in Potomac. Since 1991, she has provided consulting on a wide range of defense matters.
Prior to founding her consulting company, Hoeber held several senior management positions at TRW’s Federal Systems Group in Fairfax, Virginia. Before joining industry in 1986, she served as deputy under secretary of the Army in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. Earlier she was on the staff of several defense think tanks, including the Rand Corp., and was a leader in several professional groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the NBC Industry Group. She has authored and co-authored numerous books on military strategy and other national security issues.
Hoeber was a member of the board of directors of Versar Inc. and was chair of the board of EAI Corp. She was also on the board of the House of Ruth Maryland for more than a decade and was a co-founder of CLONE, an organization that focuses on mentoring young women in the defense business, both uniformed and civilian.
She was also the Republican nominee for Congress in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in 2016 and 2018.
A brief business meeting will follow the program. Agenda items will include election activities, quilt raffle ticket sales, the Maryland Federation of Republican Women’s fall convention and nominations for 2023-2025 officers.
For more information, a message can be left on the Facebook page of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club or call 301-501-0444.
