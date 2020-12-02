RAWLINGS — Theater group Acting Out for ALS is releasing its first collection of holiday-themed music, “Acting Out for the Holidays,” on Dec. 4. The album, which is available as a digital download, contains 21 tracks performed by local actors and singers as well as their supporters from other areas around the world. Proceeds from sales will go toward assisting area patients who are battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
With performance venues closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Acting Out has been unable to stage its twice-yearly musical productions. The holiday music collection represents its efforts to help those in need while providing entertainment in a safe manner. “We knew we had to think outside the box, and luckily our friends and cast members embraced this idea,” said producer Mark Ashby. “The result is a professional-sounding album that features musicians from elementary school through retirement age.”
Familiar carols are included alongside lesser-known songs like “Drive the Cold Winter Away” and “The Wexford Carol.” More information and ordering details can be found at www.ActingOutForALS.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.