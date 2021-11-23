Drive-thru light show at Bedford County Fairgrounds
BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford County third annual Holiday Nights of Lights opens Nov. 26 at the Bedford County Fairgrounds.
The drive-thru light display features more than 100 businesses, organizations, churches, school groups and families who have spent the last month or so designing and building light installations as part of the mile-long route through the historic property.
The event schedule includes Friday through Sunday dates through Dec. 26 and Dec. 21-23 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Santa will be on hand in December for Friday and Saturday visits from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Coffee Pot at the event exit.
Proceeds from the Holiday Nights of Lights benefit the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which focuses on workforce development and career exploration, literacy initiatives and leadership programs for more than 5,000 students in grades K-12 each year.
Guests should enter through Pit Gate 5 off Fair Lane Drive.
Admission is charged per car with cash payment only or digital tickets are available on the chamber website.
