Holiday PopUp shops continue
FROSTBURG — The FrostburgFirst Holiday PopUp continues through December at 2 W. Main St. and into the new year at 18 E. Main St in historic downtown Frostburg.
At 2 W. Main St., Shaena McBride, owner of Luna Variabilis Co., features a variety of eclectic art, jewelry, crystals and handmade gifts. Mindy Wilkinson’s brand, She’s So Pretty, offers handmade designer clothing, accessories and curated vintage gifts. Suzanne Rafferty Designs features holiday decor, framed art and seasonal home decorations. Rose Street Creations also has holiday decor, art and decorations, including customizable and personalized gift options. Mel’s Wicks & Whimsy brings soaps, hand-poured candles and boutique gifts and jewelry.
At 18 E. Main St. in January, Julia Elkins, owner and designer at Jewlz Dyz, returns with a collection of tie-dye decor, bath towels and clothing for the entire family.
Carey Lancaster will showcase a wide variety of art under her brand Artwork by Carey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.