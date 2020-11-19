CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Postal Service expects that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person. The Postal Service always encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early.
This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases and is committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.
The Postal Service begins planning for peak holiday season every January. This includes making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver the expected mail and package volumes.
Seasonal workers are hired when and where needed and technology has been expanded to enhance package tracking. Sunday delivery will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7 with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
Consumers don’t have to leave home to ship their packages. Visit usps.com for help shipping that holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup.
