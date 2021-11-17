CUMBERLAND — Being adaptable and building an inclusive environment are key to creating dementia-friendly holidays and celebrations. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing tips on how families affected by dementia can adapt holiday gatherings to make them safe and friendly.
Families can build on old traditions while starting new ones around things the person likes to do, such as touring neighborhood holiday lights, and do it together. Involve the person by asking what traditions are important to them and complete them together.
Excess stimuli may be challenging for someone with dementia. Too many flickering lights or an abundance of decorations can be overstimulating and disorienting.
Avoid fragile decorations and ones that could be mistaken for edible treats. Reduce clutter to avoid potential tripping hazards.
Adapting celebrations is key for a dementia-friendly holiday. Try to focus on what the person enjoys while keeping in mind their safety and comfort.
Preserve normal routine. Changes in daily routine can be challenging for someone living with dementia.
The AFA Helpline is available seven days a week to help provide additional information. Connect with a licensed social worker by calling 866-232-8484, chatting at www.alzfdn.org or sending a text message to 646-586-5283.
