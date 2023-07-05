OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. announces a significant increase in funding for the Pathway to Homeownership Program. The Board of Garrett County Commissioners has included $330,000 in the fiscal 2024 budget, more than double the previous year’s allocation.
The Pathway to Homeownership Program, administered by Garrett County Community Action, has helped families achieve their dreams of owning a home. By offering comprehensive homeownership education and finance classes, both in-person and virtually, the program equips prospective homebuyers with the essential knowledge and skills to navigate homeownership challenges successfully.
To qualify for the Pathway to Homeownership Program, potential homebuyers are required to attend the classes, which cover critical topics such as financing options, credit review, mortgage prequalification, real estate contracts and homeownership expenses. Attending these classes, or obtaining an equivalent HUD-approved home buyer certification, is the first step toward qualifying for the program.
The Pathway to Homeownership Program aims to assist up to 60 families seeking residency in Garrett County. Eligible families participating in the program could receive up to $5,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance toward the purchase of their home. In collaboration with community partners, Garrett County Community Action’s Asset Development team successfully guided 30 new homeowners on their path to homeownership in 2022.
To learn more, contact Garrett County Community Action Asset Development Director Katey Shadel. She can be reached at 301-334-9431 or kshadel@garrettcac.org.
