CUMBERLAND — The Rotary Club of Cumberland is working on a banner project to honor military “Hometown Heroes” in downtown Cumberland.
The banners will be displayed on the downtown Cumberland light posts from Memorial Day through Labor Day and returned to the family after they are taken down.
“The purpose of this banner project is to pay tribute by honoring and recognizing members of our community, past or present, that are serving or have served in the military,” said Sally Miller, Rotary Club president. “Since May is Military Appreciation Month, we thought this would be a great time to honor our local military heroes.”
The Rotary Club is coordinating the program with Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission.
Each banner is 18 inches by 36 inches and double-sided. Hometown Hero sponsors will pay for the banner to be made with designs by local advertising/public relations agency McClarran and Williams.
The deadline to reserve a banner is May 19. Provide a high-resolution photo, military branch of service and years served to becky@mcclarranwilliams.com. For more information, contact Becky McClarran at 301-697-6676.
