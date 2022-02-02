ROCKY GAP — In its 18th year, the Hooley Plunge has become the largest single-day fundraising event in Allegany County. Scheduled for March 5, hundreds of brave souls will run into the cold waters of Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park to raise money for local programs supporting the developmentally disabled, including the Special Olympics of Allegany County, Friends Aware, public and private school programs and Boy Scout Troop 89.
The Hooley Plunge is coordinated by Alhambra Wamba Caravan 89 and co-chaired by Alhambra members Rob Adams and Stephen Gray. Since its inception, over $1.7 million has been raised.
“Due to COVID, we had to reschedule 2021’s Plunge for October. But we’re back on track this year, and it’s back to the original date — the first Saturday in March,” Adams said. “Our motto is Go Bold, Go Cold.
“It’s truly a reflection on how generous and supportive our community is. Not only do the hundreds of plungers come out, but their friends, business associates and family members come out and cheer them on. We see kids and teachers from all the schools, senior citizens, entire school and sports teams, organizations and businesses coming together, having a great time and doing something special for those in our local community that are developmentally disabled. It makes me proud to be part of this community,” he said.
The inspiration of the Hooley Plunge started with Dr. Sean McCagh as a fundraiser for the YMCA ice rink. As the uncle of a developmentally disabled nephew, McCagh appreciated how vital the programs are for individuals and their families. When the ice rink was closed, McCagh followed his own advice, “Make it personal.” The Hooley Plunge now funds numerous local programs and organizations, including the Allegany County Board of Education Inclusion Sports programs and supportive learning environment programs at Cash Valley Elementary, Fort Hill High School and Mountain Ridge High School as well as the Career Center, Board of Education Transition program with Allegany College of Maryland. Other recipients include Bishop Walsh School and Calvary Christian School, Boy Scout Troop #89, Friends Aware Social Committee, Service Coordination Inc., Ray of Hope and an annual scholarship at Frostburg State University dedicated to a local student. The Hooley Plunge also fully funds the Special Olympics of Allegany County.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the plungers take to the waters at 1 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.hooleyplunge.com or Hooley Plunge on Facebook.
The 1812 Brewery will host a Post Hooley Plunge Party from 3 to 5 p.m. with musicians Dan Stevens and Mike Harpold and food by Mise En Place. A donation will be collected for the Hooley Plunge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.