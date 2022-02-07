CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre’s Bev Walker Gallery in the lobby is featuring the artwork of Joel Hoover and Rommel Gonzaga during the production of “The Cake” from Feb. 10-20.
Hoover is a Somerset County native who now resides in Cumberland. “My love of art started at a young age when my parents allowed me to paint murals on my bedroom walls,” he said. Hoover has created art in various mediums and styles, including paint, pencil, charcoal, sculpture and photography. His background includes design and execution work in theater sets, costumes, event lighting, fashion and interior/exterior design. He is the production coordinator for the Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University.
Gonzaga was born in Cebu, Philippines, and immigrated to the United States with his family in 1975. He grew up attending Bishop Walsh High School where he was a member of the national art honor society. One of his pieces is displayed at the Cumberland Post Office. Gonzaga creates with sketches, acrylics, Sumi-e paints and dabbles with photographs and digital art forms. He is the chief executive officer of Gonzaga Health.
The Cumberland Theatre is located at 101 N. Johnson St. The lobby is open an hour before each performance for anyone to enjoy the exhibition. Tickets for “The Cake” can be obtained at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-759-4990 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.