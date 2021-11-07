OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has canceled the 2021 GRMC Foundation Gala due to the ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. The event was scheduled for Nov. 13 at Wisp Resort.
“This is a tough decision for us. People are sick and tired of dealing with the pandemic and tired of being in isolation,” said Mark Boucout, president and CEO. “But if anyone was thinking this wave of the pandemic wasn’t a real issue, I can tell them firsthand how families in our community were devastated by the loss of loved ones: My heart hurts for them. As a health care leader, I feel a personal responsibility to encourage the safety and health of the community by not having even a possibility of contributing to the continued spread of the COVID virus.
“Canceling the 2021 Gala is a preventative measure I feel we need to take to keep our region safe and to ensure that the health and well-being of our attendees, sponsors and staff are put above all else. Besides that, our hospital staff is overworked, tired and worn out. I feel like it would be indifferent of their sacrifices, if while they are tired and overworked, our hospital would be focused on putting on a celebratory gala.”
Proceeds from this year’s event were slated to go toward the hospital’s Regional Behavioral Health Center to address the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic on mental health. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 4 in 10 American adults have reported increased symptoms of anxiety and/or depression since the pandemic began, up from 1 in 10 adults pre-pandemic. Findings also indicate increased depression and anxiety among teens and children.
Before the decision to cancel was made, many preparations and sponsorships for the biannual event were already in place. Community sponsors who donated to the event before its cancellation include Gary and Linda Ruddell, First United Bank, M&T Bank, Dr. Willis and Robin McGill, Brookfield Energy, Bryan Chaney, Railey Realty, Beitzel Corp./Pillar Innovations, Deep Creek Lions Club, Kevin and Nishita Henry, Oakland Oil & Propane, Golden Key Property Management, Betty Rouse and John Wilmot, Assured Partners, CBIZ Employee Benefits, First Peoples and Welding Rod LLC.
The Gala Planning Committee included co-chairs Janis Bush and Joyce Flynn, Kathy Beachler, BJ Gallagher, Chrissy Mariucci, Dr. Willis and Robin McGill, Betty Rouse, Mary Alice Simpson, Julie Stuck, Jane Wildesen and John Wilmot.
This year, the hospital teamed up with the Garrett County Arts Council for a project using the gala’s theme, Masquerade on the Mountain. Masks in a variety of themes were created by six local artists and will be available for sale at The Gallery Shop, 108 S. Second St., and at SEYMOURart.org.
“We want to thank the community for their support and understanding,” said Emily Tobin, executive director of the foundation and marketing. “This was not a decision we took lightly; the gala is the foundation’s most important fundraising event, but we believe that the safety of our community comes first.”
For more information, contact Tobin at 301-533-4178 or eltobin@gcmh.com.
