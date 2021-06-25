OAKLAND — In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, GRMC will continue to follow the masking mandate for anyone in a health care facility after July 1, when the state of emergency in Maryland is lifted.
In order to protect both patients and staff, the administration has decided to follow federal health guidelines by continuing to require masks of everyone entering the hospital and any off-site facilities.
“We remain committed to protecting our staff and patients, who rely on us to provide care in a safe surrounding,” said Kendra Thayer, senior vice president of patient care services. “We appreciate the community’s continued support with this important public health measure.”
Under the latest CDC guidance, health officials maintain that masks should be worn in congregated settings and health care facilities and emphasized that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must also wear masks in health care settings.
“With COVID-19 numbers improving and state and local restrictions relaxing, we have been able to allow more visitation. As more people will be entering the hospital, it is critical to keep our patients safe from illness,” said Thayer.
