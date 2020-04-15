CUMBERLAND — Maryland hospitals will play a crucial role in treating patients that contract the coronavirus. The Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission is working on approaches to ensure hospitals have the funding needed to expand capacity so that Marylanders have access to critical emergency and intensive inpatient services.
Hospitals in communities across Maryland have already made numerous changes to prepare for the impact of the virus. Using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitals are reviewing emergency plans and preparing additional testing space, beds and equipment to be able to screen and treat patients with the acute respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
The commission is setting up a special emergency funding mechanism to identify and account for costs related to screening, treating, staffing and supply needs. The agency is also working to waive certain protocols to help hospitals expedite the process to get new testing space approved and set up.
“We are establishing new temporary emergency reimbursement policies so hospitals can quickly add emergency and ICU services in response to this unprecedented emergency,” said Katie Wunderlich, executive director. “This is only possible because of the flexibility offered through Maryland’s unique hospital payment system.”
