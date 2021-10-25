FROSTBURG — This year marks the 14th season that the Frostburg Holiday Lamppost Committee will decorate the Mountain City for the holiday season.
In 1996, the organization purchased 16 metal hayrack baskets from a company in England to be used to brighten up the Main Street lampposts.
Beginning each spring, members of the House and Garden Club and other volunteers fill 60-plus baskets with a variety of flowers that are watered and maintained throughout the summer months.
The Lamppost Committee responsible for the holiday wreath project also begins in the spring during the “Beautify the Burg” event. All of the 52 wreaths are taken out of storage to be washed, blown dry and put away until November. Frostburg State University students organized through the FSU Community Involvement Program take on the cleaning project.
In September, the Lamppost Committee members begin the task of getting the holiday wreaths ready for the Christmas season. The wreaths are checked for blown fuses, burned-out bulbs are replaced and the pine on the wreaths is “fluffed” to be made ready for installation. Late at night, prior to Thanksgiving, FSU students provide the manpower to distribute the wreaths from Mountain Ridge High School to the post office. City workers then mount the large wreaths on the top of the lampposts that will be lighted mid-November.
The Lamppost Committee is always looking for volunteers to help with the Christmas wreath project. The group works on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Peggy Kealy at 339-364-4414 or Margie Nelson at 301-697-0541 to help with the community project.
The Frostburg House and Garden Club members, along with volunteers, will fill the lamppost baskets with pine and lights that will be adorned with red bows. The work is completed the weekend before Thanksgiving. The City Place garden will be decorated in memory of Karen Bingman, who with Jack Dishong co-founded the holiday event that is now a Frostburg tradition.
The club purchases the strings of lights and bows for each basket. Donations for any of the holiday projects may be sent to Foundation for Frostburg, P.O. Box 765, Frostburg, MD 21532. Donors should indicate the purpose of their donation.
This year, truckloads of pine are being donated by Wayne and Gwen Blocher of Earth and Tree. However, pine donations from others are also welcome. Contact Rob Rephan at 240-362-8492 for more information.
This year’s Storybook Holiday will be held on Dec. 4 at City Place with letter writing to Santa and a craft packet to take home. COVID restrictions will apply. Visit clc@frostburg.edu. The celebration will include a parade, breakfast with the elves at the Toasted Goat and a guest author.
The city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at St. Michael’s courtyard will be held Nov. 28. The event will include horse-drawn sleigh rides at 5:30 p.m. followed by s’mores, cookies and hot chocolate from 6 to 7 p.m. Galla & Dan will provide entertainment. The Christmas tree will be lit and blessed.
