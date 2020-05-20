House and Garden Club volunteers spruce up city

FROSTBURG — Main Street in Frostburg will be blooming soon.
Since 1996, individuals have volunteered to plant a lamppost basket or baskets, replace and fertilize the soil, weed and deadhead flowers and water daily from May throughout the summer and into the fall.
It takes the efforts of a majority of the members of the House and Garden Club of Frostburg, several merchants and dedicated friends of the garden club to keep the baskets looking beautiful.
By Memorial Day, all of the black metal lamppost baskets will be lined and planted with annuals to brighten up Main Street. The club provides volunteers with $30 per basket to purchase plants, soil and fertilizer. In the fall, baskets are emptied and refilled with pine and decorated with lights for the holiday season by the same volunteers.
Members of the club also maintain small gardens at the east entrance to town, City Place and the planters at the Great Allegheny Passage trailhead.
The House and Garden Club is looking for people to plant and maintain some of several baskets whose keeper has retired. Individuals or groups may contact East Main Street Team Leader Rob Rephan at 301-689-8492.
Donations to the Garden Club Flower Basket project can be made through the Frostburg First Foundation at P.O. Box 765, Frostburg, MD 21532.
