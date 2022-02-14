CUMBERLAND — Maryland House of Delegates scholarship applications for District 1C are available from Del. Mike McKay’s office.
House members are given an annual scholarship budget, which is awarded to residents of their legislative district. The amount of the award is determined by a selection committee that may choose students based on financial need or academic excellence.
Students and their parents must reside in District 1C and enroll at a two- or four-year Maryland college or university as a full- or part-time, degree-seeking undergraduate or graduate student.
A Free Application for Federal Student Aid financial package must also have been submitted.
Applications must be postmarked by March 1 and mailed to Del. Mike McKay, 100 N. Mechanic St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Mark the envelope “Attn. Scholarship Fund.” They also may be emailed to Mike.McKay@house.state.md.us.
Applications are available from guidance counselors at local high schools.
For more information, contact Linda Widmyer, legislative aide, at 240-362-7040.
