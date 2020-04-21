Hudson to lead St. George's parish

MOUNT SAVAGE — Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland has appointed the Rev. Thomas J. Hudson, OPA, to be priest in charge of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Mount Savage.
Although there are no public services at this time, Hudson will begin to perform the pastoral duties of the parish on May 1.
Hudson was born in New Castle, Delaware, and grew up in Oak Ridge and Knoxville, Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1969 and then taught at Frederick High School and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick. He received a master’s degree in technology education from West Virginia University.
Hudson attended seminary at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg and later taught at Calvert Hall College, a Christian Brothers high school in Towson. He attended Virginia Theological Seminary and the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. He is a preaching fellow of Virginia Seminary and chaplain of the board of trustees of the Claggett Center in Buckeystown.
After his high school teaching career, Hudson went into information technology training, working for IBM, Computer Associates and other organizations, including Rocky Gap, where he retired in 2015 to take up the position of vicar of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Brownsville.
Hudson was ordained an Episcopal priest in 2008 and has served at St. James Church, Westernport; St. Peter’s Church, Lonaconing; and St Mary’s Church, Washington, D.C. He professed life vows as an Anglican Dominican Brother in 2009, and serves as prior of the Mid-Atlantic priory.
Hudson and wife Judith reside outside Oakland.
St. George’s Church can be reached at 301-264-3524 or admin@stgeorgesmtsavage.org.
