DEAR READERS: We are part of the seamless web of life in our biosphere’s constantly evolving matrix of being and becoming; of competing and cooperating; and of symbiotic wills and relationships. We have a duty to care. When we harm our relations and connections within this web we call nature, pathogens, predators and pollutants become problems.
We are now, as a species, in danger of creating more harm as we strive to restore those broken connections, which drugs, pesticides, bioengineering and artificial intelligence are not healing. Otherwise, we would surely have fewer pandemics, less pandemonium and less violence within and between nations.
An empathetic eco-centrism is called for: a metanoia transforming our anthropocentrism to embrace the wisdom, beauty and mystery of nature’s interconnected web. We may then have grounds to celebrate our saving of the great apes — our closest relatives — and other endangered species, cultures and communities, great and small.
Prevention cheaper than the cures
Zoonotic diseases account for more than 70% of emerging and reemerging pathogens, and experts in animal, human and environmental health must collaborate to reduce risk of future pandemics. So writes veterinarian Deborah Kochevar, a professor at Tufts University’s School of Veterinary Medicine, along with Guilherme Werneck, a professor of epidemiology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
A recent analysis found that the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 dwarfs the estimated cost of mitigating viral spillover at high-risk human-animal interfaces using One Health principles and forest conservation. (Full story: TheConversation.com, Nov. 3)
In an October op-ed in the Minnesota Star Tribune, former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health Edward P. Ehlinger writes: “Too much money ($3.6 trillion per year) is spent on medical care (less than 3% going to prevention) with many treatments doing more harm than good. Approximately 25% of total health care costs are spent on wasteful activities, and about 250,000 deaths per year are due to medical errors, making ‘iatrogenic’ conditions the third leading cause of death.” (“Defund the health care system,” Star Tribune, Oct. 20)
Good news for wild animals in France
Many countries now ban the exploitation of wild animals in circuses. (For details, visit four-paws.org/campaigns-topics/topics/wild-animals/worldwide-circus-bans.)
Now France has passed legislation, co-sponsored by veterinarian Dr. Loic Dombreval, to ban the use of wild animals in circuses, along with captive dolphin shows and mink farming. Activists regret there is no ban yet on bullfighting.
The U.S. is far behind in taking such humane measures, where money still seems to take precedence over protecting animals, the environment and public health and safety.
DEAR DR. FOX: I own a Neapolitan mastiff. We got her as a rescue, and they do not know where she came from. Ever since we got her, she gets aggressive when touched on the hind legs or when woken up. She immediately barks, growls or attacks our other dog, but snaps out of it in a few minutes.
My father can’t take the stress, but I love her to death, and have already lost too many loved ones from cancer or other illnesses. I am begging you to please give me some advice, for I cannot lose her. — S.B., Trenton, New Jersey
DEAR S.B.: You have a powerful and potentially dangerous dog in your home, who should not be threatening family members, including your other dog. They could get into a terribly injurious fight and you could get bitten trying to break it up.
You know nothing of this unstable mastiff’s past, and her aggressive behavior may be defensive — possibly due to PTSD from prior abuse or neglect. There could well be some underlying physical issue causing fear and pain, such as hip dysplasia or endocrine disturbance of thyroid function.
For a start, I would give the dog 9 mg of melatonin and 400 mg L-Theanine with a little meaty canned food in the late evening, and 6 mg of melatonin midmorning. This may help calm the dog down after a few days. A veterinary appointment is called for to rule out possible medical conditions, but you need to get a muzzle secured on the dog before any veterinarian will run the risk of examining this poor animal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.