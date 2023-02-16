FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — The Museum at Ashby’s Fort in Fort Ashby has announced Events ’23, a full year of concerts and other activities that are open to the public.
Kicking off the concert series in the log museum, just east of the Fort Ashby traffic light, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 is Loretta Hummel.
Hummel is a country and country-gospel music singer who has won countless awards, including “Female Vocalist of 2021” by the Country Music Association. In the tradition of Loretta Lynn, with whom Hummel has appeared, she is a great storyteller and guitar player.
Hummel will be joined on stage by mandolin player Paul Dix. A donation will be taken at the door, or tickets can be purchased and more information about the Events ‘23 series can be found at www.fortashby.org.
Other performers in the Ashby’s Fort concert series include Shanty Irish, on March 25, and Briana Merkel and the JiggleBilly Band on April 15.
Fort Ashby Days on May 5-7 opens on Friday evening with a free concert by the 249th Army Band Jazz Combo in the new performance pavilion at the museum. Spectators are asked to bring chairs or blankets.
