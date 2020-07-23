Outdoor safety courses set
CUMBERLAND — Beginning in August, the Maryland Natural Resources Police will resume in-person safety education and certification classes. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online hunting and boating classes will remain an option.
Class listings can be found on the department website. Also on Aug. 1, trapper education test-out sessions will resume. Effective Aug. 15, field day workshops for hunter education students will resume. Effective Sept. 1, traditional classroom instruction for hunter education students will resume.
Due to social distancing requirements, there will be limits on the number of students allowed in a facility and class times may be extended.
