HYNDMAN, Pa. — The Hyndman Camp Meetings will be held July 24-Aug. 7 at the Hyndman Campgrounds, 1155 Gooseberry Road.
The July 24 hymn sing and praise service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Central Christian Church Choir and continue until 7 p.m., also featuring Jim Jeffries, Caleb Shaffer, the Zane Bagley Family, Sam Harman, Mark Jewel and Mark Durst.
Services from July 25 through Aug. 7 begin at 7 p.m. with representatives from a different church each day.
The first camp meeting at this location was held in August 1921 when an association was formed and the property was purchased. A tabernacle was built in 1922 and cottages added in 1928. The association became a nonprofit corporation in 1945. A dining hall, kitchen and dormitory were finished in time for the 1949 camping season. The facilities have been used for youth camps since 1930. For information on this year’s camps, call 814-842-6294.
