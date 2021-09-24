HYNDMAN, Pa. — The Hyndman Alumni Association will host its annual homecoming celebration Oct. 2 with a parade at 10:30 a.m. The crowning of the homecoming queen will be held during half time of the HOPE for Hyndman versus Calvary Christian Academy soccer game set for 1 p.m.
The queen contestants are chosen based on academics, moral character, participation in school activities, reliability, courteousness and respectfulness and service to the community.
The contestants are Jessica Deneen, Cloey Hillegas, Kaylee Lafferty and Jada Shipley.
Deneen is the daughter of Missy and Bobby Deneen of Buffalo Mills. She is a youth member of Everett Church of God and has participated in Squiz, softball, summer softball, church basketball, volleyball and National Honor Society. She hopes to own a day care business in the future.
Hillegas is the daughter of Davida and Curtis Hillegas of Schellsburg. She participated in wrestling, varsity softball, Squiz, band, National Honor Society as vice president, welding at Bedford County Technical Center, nursery and children’s church at Bible Gospel and vacation Bible school. She hopes to get a job welding and to own a mobile welding and metal fabrication business.
Lafferty is the daughter of Jeffery and Crystal Lafferty of Buffalo Mills. She is active in National Honor Society, Student Council, volleyball, softball and is class president. She plans to attend St. Francis University and pursue a physician assistant degree.
Shipley is the daughter of Missy and Bobby Deneen. She is a youth member of Everett Church of God and has participated in NHS, Early College, Science Olympiad, Envirothon, Squiz, volleyball, softball and is a volunteer with the Ridgeley Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lions Club and at local blood drives. She is employed at The Hornets’ Nest and plans to obtain an associate degree as veterinary technician.
