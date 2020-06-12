CUMBERLAND — It’s time to dive into a good book – or 10 – as the Allegany County Library System launches its annual Summer@Your Library event.
“Imagine Your Story” starts June 15 and aims to help readers young and old engage their individuality, creativity and curiosity throughout life.
To participate, simply read or listen to a book, then record it on a printed or online reading log that is available at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/summerreading/. Each log has space for 10 books.
Later this summer, participants will receive a prize for the first reading log completed and be entered into a drawing for a variety of grand prizes.
Because library buildings remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Summer@Your Library events will be modified to observe social distancing guidelines.
Starting in July, virtual programs, including Story Times for youngsters and programs for teens and adults, will be available on the library’s social media channels and website.
In late June, the ACLS Story Corps will host outdoor story times twice a week at alternating parks throughout the county. Outdoor story times will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first outdoor story time will be held June 25 at the Constitution Park Amphitheater. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy listening to several books designed to have fun, strengthen literacy skills and promote healthy outdoor adventures. Every child will receive free books to take home to keep reading all summer long.
Watch for more details at www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
Summer@Your Library is made possible through the generous sponsorships of local and corporate sponsors. Contact Kate Metzger, program specialist, at kmetzger@alleganycountylibrary.info with questions.
