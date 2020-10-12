City officials to hold work session Tuesday
CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council of Cumberland will hold an open work session on Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held by video conference and can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page at Cumberland City Hall Livestream or through the public meetings link on the city’s website at www.ci.cumberland.md.us.
Mason complex basketball courts to be closed
CUMBERLAND — Basketball courts at the Mason Sports Complex will be closed Oct. 13-26 to allow for application of a topcoat to the courts.
The process will extend the life of the courts, city officials said.
City to resume permit process for special events
CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland will resume permitting requirements for parades, races, marches and other special events beginning Nov. 1.
The permit applies to any activity held within the city that is expected to draw more than 50 people, or involves the sale of food, alcohol, merchandise or placement of stands, tents, platforms or other structures.
Applications must be completed 30 days in advance. For additional information, call 301-759-6447 or email margie.woodring@cumberlandmd.gov.
Additionally, special events taking place on the downtown mall, no matter the size, require the completion of a Downtown Development Commission permit application. The application can be obtained by contacting Melinda Kelleher at melinda.kelleher@cumberlandmd.gov.
School board to meet
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education will meet Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.
Board members are first expected to meet in executive session, followed by a public meeting at 5 p.m.
The public may watch the livestream of the public meeting at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia, and the meeting agenda is available at https://bit.ly/ACBOEBoardDocs.
