Groups partnering for July 4th event
LAVALE — The LaVale Lions Club, LaVale United Methodist Church Food Pantry and LaVale Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a Fourth of July USA Flag Giveaway, Food Drive, Fill the Boot Fundraiser and Fire Truck Display on Independence Day from 9 to 11 a.m. at the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department parking lot, 421 National Highway.
The first 300 participants will receive an 8 by 12 inch American flag, and non-perishable items will be collected for the food bank. The boot drive is designed to assist the fire department, which has lost thousands of fundraising dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants are requested to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
River access to be impacted
BURLINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising recreational users of upcoming impacts to the South Branch Potomac River near Springfield.
Beginning July 1, work will begin at John Blue Bridge, which will limit access to the river for recreational use. Temporary causeways will be constructed within the waterway and clear channel width will be reduced, which may impact normal passage routes for floating vessels.
Buoys will be in place to warn of hazards downstream. Access to normal portage locations (take in/take out) may be restricted, impossible or more dangerous. Impacted activities include, but are not limited to: fishing; floating in canoes, kayaks, or tubes; swimming; and boating.
Individuals and groups intending to use this area for recreational use are advised to proceed with caution and to stay alert for hazards. Impacts to the river are expected to end as early as Dec. 15.
Frostburg Elks cancels Derby Day
FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 has canceled the 44th annual Derby Day races because of safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob Rephan said the Derby Day Race Committee did not feel it would be feasible to make the commitments that are necessary to have a successful event this year.
The club hopes to be able to host the races in 2021.
