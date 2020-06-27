Road work set in Hampshire, Hardy
SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that delays could begin on Springfield Pike in Hampshire County as early as today as a contractor makes road repairs.
The work zone will be between Springfield and Points, about 1 mile west of the junction with Jersey Mountain Road.
Delays will be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and traffic will be under the direction of flaggers.
Also, delays at Waites Run Bridge in Hardy County will begin June 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers.
Work involves setting girders on the bridge, which is located east of Wardensville.
