Interfaith Food Pantry thanks Livengood agency
Livengood, Devore & Co. has been a generous supporter of the Interfaith Community Pantry over the years. Their hard work, dedication and generosity to the Interfaith Food Pantry does not go unnoticed. The board is proud to have both Eric and Mary Ann as friends and supporters. They are the Bible’s definition of “cheerful givers.”
This year’s challenge was amazing! Thanks to every donation Livengood received, both large and small, our friends and neighbors donated $11,335. Which meant Livengood, Devore and Co. matched $11,335 for a total donation to the Interfaith Food Pantry of $22,670.
Thank you Livengood, Devore & Co. and all our generous neighbors. Please know how much your effort and generosity benefits our community and those in need.
The Interfaith Food Pantry, 301 Cumberland St., Cumberland, was formed in 1975 to provide emergency food to individuals and families who are in temporary, urgent need of food assistance. The pantry operates Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, our hours have changed to 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Linda Stewart
secretary
