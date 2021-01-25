CUMBERLAND — The 13th annual Bridges to the World International Film Festival is moving from local screens to Zoom webinars this year. The festival, sponsored by World Artists Experiences, features five films from five countries. It will run for five weeks on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. from Feb. 2-March 2.
The films were selected and provided by the embassies to represent their country’s spirit and art of filmmaking. Each film will be introduced and followed by a discussion. Films will be shown with English subtitles.
“On the Frontline” from Mozambique will be shown Feb. 2, followed by “Mellow Mud” from Latvia, “The Wave” from Mexico, “For Love’s Sake” from Japan and “The Citizen” from Egypt.
The first film is a 2018 documentary that shows the training and essential work of the rangers in Gorongosa National Park to fight against ivory and bush meat hunters, illegal teak loggers, wildfires and to help concerned members of buffer zone communities.
To join the film festival, use the Zoom Webinar ID 833 6029 3896 with Passcode Bridges.
All five viewings will use the same number and passcode. A direct link to the Zoom webinars will be posted at WorldArtists.org where a festival guide is available with information about each film.
In previous years, the annual film festival was held in Annapolis, California, Cumberland, Salisbury and Towson.
World Artists Experiences is a nonprofit organization that bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy. For more information, contact wae@comcast.net.
