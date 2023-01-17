IRS begins accepting tax returns Jan. 23
CUMBERLAND — The Internal Revenue Service has announced Jan. 23 as the beginning of the 2023 tax season when the agency will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns.
More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18 tax deadline.
The IRS has a variety of free services available to help people, including free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.
The filing deadline to submit 2022 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is April 18 for most taxpayers because of the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday, which falls on April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.