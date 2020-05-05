DR. WALLACE: I’m 16 and live with my brother and his wife because my parents are in the middle of a really messy divorce. Both my brother and my sister-in-law have been very good to me, and they really make me feel at home, so I like living with them a lot. My sister-in-law helps me with my homework and has been a really good friend to me. But there is this one thing she does that really bothers me!
My brother works late on Friday and Saturday nights. This means that he sleeps in late on Saturday mornings and Sunday mornings. Sometimes, my sister-in-law sneaks into the bedroom while my brother is sleeping and takes a little money out of his pants! I’ve seen her do it twice already. When I asked her about it after I saw her do it the second time, she told me that my brother wouldn’t care, but she also asked me not to say anything to my brother about her “borrowing” a little of his cash.
Should I keep quiet about this, or should I inform my brother of what is going on while he is sleeping?
P.S. Would you be upset if your wife went through your wallet while you were sleeping and weaseled a little cash out it? — Witness to Cash Grabs, via email
WITNESS TO CASH GRABS: It appears obvious that your sister-in-law wants to keep her cash grabs on the down low to avoid a confrontation with her husband. Since their assets are community property, it’s all within the same family.
You don’t even know what she did with the proceeds from her first grab, so my advice would be to remain quiet on this topic. For all you know, she uses that money to buy groceries for the household.
Furthermore, you’ve stated that you enjoy staying with your brother and sister-in-law, so why risk causing a problem within their home?
To answer your final question, no, I wouldn’t care at all if my beloved wife borrowed a little cash from my pockets from time to time! However, she was an elementary school teacher for many years and retired with a nice pension for herself, so she has ample funding to buy the items she likes — with or without any help from me!
DR. WALLACE: I just heard that many more people have actually caught the COVID-19 virus than we had previously thought. I’m hearing that this could mean many people have already recovered from it without even knowing they had it, which might be a good thing for the theory of “herd immunity.”
Our school has already been canceled for the rest of this school year, so my question is: Do you think schools in the U.S. will open back up for students to attend again in the fall? I’m going to be a senior in high school next year, and I sure would like to get back to my physical campus and classrooms! — Tired of Cabin Fever, via email
TIRED OF CABIN FEVER: Of course, the answer to your question depends on many things, especially on how our nation does with the virus and social distancing over this summer.
I’m no professional prognosticator, but in my opinion, I feel the odds are good that students will be back in classrooms across America this fall. However, I predict that there may well be some new rules, customs and adjustments that will become norms during these historic times.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 19 (and nearly 20) and recently engaged to a great guy who is 29 years old. I met him doing volunteer work a little over a year ago, and it was love at first sight for both of us. My problem is my parents do not approve of our plans to marry at all. They don’t like our age gap, and they tell me that it worries them a lot. They like my guy well enough, but they are super worried because he is “so much” older than I am.
I don’t see this 10-year age difference as any kind of problem because I’m an adult now and have been for nearly two years. I’ve lived on my own with my roommates (two girlfriends from high school) and I have a good job. I’m a responsible person.
Do you feel a 10-year difference is a big problem? — Engaged but Parents Are Enraged
ENGAGED BUT PARENTS ARE ENRAGED: I agree that age differences are less important when both parties are over 18 years old. I vote with you that you proceed with your plans to marry your fiance and live happily ever after. It will take a little time, but your family will come to realize that love overcomes all obstacles.
But if you had been a 17-year-old senior who wanted to get married after graduation upon turning 18, I would have encouraged you to wait at least a year to see if the love was still there. In your case, you’ve hit the mark already on the only two concerns I might have had.
You’ve got my blessing. Good luck to the two of you!
DR. WALLACE: I’m 17 years old and dating a guy who will be 19 years old next month. I like him a lot, but it seems that my boyfriend has an anger issue. He got into a fight with a total stranger after an argument at a gasoline station recently, and he was arrested! I was going to end the relationship, but my older brother said I should give him a second chance because, according to my brother, “All guys make mistakes.”
Big bro says I should give him a chance to show that this behavior is not typical for him. However, I thought back and remembered a few times I saw him almost get into fights at parties we attended together. Mostly, he got mad at other guys who “looked at me for too long,” or even guys who said a polite hello to me.
I didn’t want to get into a big discussion with my brother about this, but now after I have thought about things for a while, I think I am going to dump this boyfriend and stay single for a while. Does that make sense to you? — About to Break Up, via email
ABOUT TO BREAK UP: It makes perfect sense to me. You’ll be doing the right thing. Anytime someone gets into a regular fistfight, it’s a huge red flag.
At your age, being single for a while can be a good thing. Take your time, and don’t feel you have to rush into a new relationship either. You deserve to spend time with a partner who won’t be ready to fight at the drop of a hat anytime someone looks at you or talks to you.
