OAKLAND — The governor’s stay-at-home order allows for engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but don’t forget to be proactive in protecting yourself against ticks and tick-borne diseases. Spring is the season that ticks will start to emerge looking for their next blood meal.
Ticks are found in grassy, brushy or wooded areas. Take precautions like dressing in light colored clothes to be able to spot ticks more easily or wearing permethrin treated clothes. After coming inside, take a shower and perform a thorough tick check of your body.
Don’t forget to treat pets regularly with a tick preventative and comb over their fur to check for ticks after they have been outside.
If you do find yourself, a family member or a pet with an embedded tick, use a pair of tweezers and grab as close to the skin as possible. Gently pull back until the tick releases and then treat the area with an antiseptic. Do not use a lighter, fingernail polish, petroleum jelly or any other alternative method as these have been proven not to work and may make the situation worse. Monitor the area for any skin irritation or infection and your body for any changes in your health. Always consult a medical professional with concerns regarding a tick bite.
The Garrett County Health Department is monitoring tick populations and species to better assess the risk and inform the public. If you find a tick and would like to have it identified, visit garretthealth.org/tick-submission-form/ and download the form. Fill it out, attach the tick and mail it to GCHD Environmental Health, 1025 Memorial Drive, Oakland, MD 21550. These ticks will not be tested for pathogens but will help in data collection and mapping tick distributions in Garrett County.
For more information, call Environmental Health at 301-334-7765 or visit www.cdc.gov/ticks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.