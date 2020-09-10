LONACONING — Lonaconing will hold its fall cleanup Sept. 14-18.
• Monday — St. Peters, Alexander, Park, Furnace, Cemetery, Pershing and Dutch Row.
• Tuesday — East Hanekamp, Roosevelt, High, Robin, Lower Jackson, Jackson Run/Charlestown, Gills Hill and Jackson.
• Wednesday — Main, East Railroad, West Railroad, Florida Way, Watercliff Extended, Union and Island.
• Thursday — Front, Dudley, West Hanekamp, Washington, Allegany and Tasmanian Lane.
• Friday — Castle Hill, Beechwood, Douglas, Church, Advocate and Ayers.
The streets will only be collected once.Large appliances, which include stoves and refrigerators and air conditioning units, paints, batteries, tires, pressurized containers, building materials, mattresses, upholstered furniture, hot water tanks or regular household garbage will not be accepted.
The town will only collect one truckload of items from each property.
Questions should be directed to Town Hall at 301-463-6233.
