CUMBERLAND — Local Child Advocacy Center Jane’s Place Inc. is launching an initiative to empower adults in Allegany County to help prevent child sexual abuse. Jane’s Place will offer national nonprofit Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children prevention workshops to agencies, organizations and businesses throughout the county.
The free workshops will equip participants with practical guidance for preventing child sexual abuse.
Darkness to Light estimates that about 1 in 10 children is sexually abused before the age of 18 (1 in 7 girls and 1 in 25 boys), with youth being the victims in 66% of all sexual offenses reported to law enforcement. Thirty-five percent of child sexual abuse victims are reported to be 11 years old or younger, according to Darkness to Light.
The Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault indicates that the percentage of victims of child sexual abuse in Maryland is significantly higher than the national average of 9%. MCASA notes that nationally of all children who are sexually abused, 20% are abused before the age of 8. It is estimated that children living in rural areas are two times more likely to be identified as victims of child sexual abuse, according to Darkness to Light.
Marlene Oleksak, director of Jane’s Place, said that COVID-19 has brought to light already existing gaps in the community with regard to reporting and preventing child abuse. Staff members at Jane’s Place have noted that abuse reports decline dramatically when school is not in session.
Allegany County Child Protective Services refers all sexual abuse allegations, as well physical abuse and neglect allegations that include police involvement, emergency room visits or hospitalizations to Jane’s Place. The center did not receive a single referral for the first eight weeks of the pandemic shutdowns.
While workers at Jane’s Place were busy converting services to an online platform, Oleksak feared that children were stuck at home, some with abusers who were reacting to the increased stress brought on by the pandemic and the resulting confinement. Children were most certainly being abused, Oleksak emphasized, but reports were simply not being made. When reports were eventually filed, a trend of escalation appeared to be occurring, with cases involving law enforcement and injuries such as broken bones happening more frequently. No formal studies have been completed to confirm these observations, though, Oleksak said.
Jane’s Place professionals work to find ways to reduce secondary trauma associated with child maltreatment investigations and to provide a safe, child-friendly space where children who are victimized can begin to heal.
The center hopes to educate as many adults as possible who are looking to increase their knowledge of child sexual abuse and seeking to protect the children in their lives and in the community.
The training will be led by a Jane’s Place staff member certified by Darkness to Light. It integrates the principles of choice, consciousness and personal power to promote an understanding of the nature and impact of child sexual abuse and how to prevent it.
Jane’s Place is located at 26 Greene St. For more information about the training, contact Rhonda Hose, Jane’s Place program assistant and Darkness to Light facilitator, at 301-722-0016 or rhonda.hose@janesplacecac.org.
Jane’s Place staff will be available May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Head Start Rodeo at Canal Place to speak with anyone interested in learning more.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call 301-784-7122 or 911 for an emergency.
