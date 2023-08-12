CUMBERLAND — Traveling evangelist Jay Lowder and recording artist Jason Crabb will headline Unite on the Rock at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Sept. 10-12. The Christian faith festival is free of charge.
Lowder, who served as the guest speaker during the region’s National Day of Prayer events in May, brings an energetic message of hope to reach those struggling with depression, addiction and lost purpose.
As a young adult, Lowder faced both addictions issues and suicidal thoughts. An unexpected interruption by his roommate saved his life and his attendance at a Christian crusade in his Texas hometown reoriented his life’s mission to reach others lost to despair and addiction.
Fields of Faith will kick off the event with a focus on the area youth. A car show, disc golf, cornhole and other field games will begin at 3 p.m. Food and activities will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Fellowship with Christian athletes will begin at 6 p.m. The main service will begin at 7 p.m. with worship by Crabb and a message from Lowder. The evening will wrap up with prize giveaways.
On Monday and Tuesday, The Harvest will begin with worship at 7 p.m. followed by a message from Lowder. A community choir will participate both nights with a concert Monday at 6 p.m.
Event co-chairs Dan Bible and Jen Dietz lead a team of over 25 community members who believe real revival can happen among both area Christians and individuals who are not associated with any church. “Every few decades since the 1970s, a Billy Graham-style crusade has been held in our region. Our mission is to transform our area by turning hearts toward the love and mercy of Jesus Christ,” Bible said.
Free transportation will be available from certain locations throughout Allegany County.
For more information, visit www.uniteontherock.com or www.jaylowder.com. Questions can be directed to info@uniteontherock.com or by calling 240-362-8187.
