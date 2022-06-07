Moyer honored for years of service
OAKLAND — Jay Moyer was recognized for his outstanding dedication and longstanding service to municipal government by the Allegany-Garrett Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League. Moyer formerly served as Oakland mayor and council member.
Barton Mayor and President of the Chapter Dan Colmer recognized Moyer for his commitment as a past member, president and vice president of the chapter. Moyer was recognized by Friendsville Mayor Spencer Schlossnagle for his past service and participation in MML.
Del. Wendell Beitzel and Sen. George Edwards each provided words of appreciation and certificates from the state of Maryland for Moyer for over 35 years of service as a municipal government official.
