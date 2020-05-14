ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campground at Jennings Randolph Lake will remain closed through at least May 31 due to the concern for public health and safety of its employees and the visiting public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raystown Lake in Pennsylvania is also affected by the closure. Areas managed or leased by other entities on Corps’ lands are required to abide by federal, state and local laws and will follow the terms of their lease/license agreements and will operate at the discretion of the entities.
An official date for the reopening of campgrounds has not yet been determined.
Campers with reservations at campgrounds that remain closed will receive full refunds automatically processed with no cancellation fees. The refunds will be provided within 10 business days after the start date of the reservation.
To request a status on the refund after that time, visit www.recreation.gov/contact-us and fill out the “contact us” form at the bottom of the page.
The closures also pertain to visitor centers, beaches, special events, volunteer activities, public meetings, interpretive programs and other public gatherings.
While most day-use facilities and lake access areas such as boat launches, picnic areas, fishing piers and viewing areas remain open, restrooms that support those facilities are also closed. Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities will be in place.
