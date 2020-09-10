CUMBERLAND — The Baltimore District’s Water Management Branch recently discovered that the water capacity values included in the 2019 Jennings Randolph Lake Master Plan were not as accurate as they could be. The revised plan can be found at https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/JRL-Master-Plan-Revision/.
The revised plan provides a framework for consistent, responsible decision-making that includes land use classifications that govern the way land is managed and used to provide good stewardship and outdoor recreation to meet the needs of the public.
Any questions, email cenab-cc@usace.army.mil.
